All eyes on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Maharashtra impasse continues

So all eyes are now set on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. A source in Raj Bhavan told Indian Express that, “There is no deadline for Fadnavis to hand over the charge. He serves at the pleasure of the Governor.” Sources further told Indian Express, that the Governor is expected to go as per an order of preference set out in the Sarkaria Commission recommendations, which have also been ratified by the Supreme Court.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the chief minister's post, despite the poll results giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.