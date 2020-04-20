Palghar Sadhu lynching: Nobody will be spared, says CM Thackeray; all accused to be in custody till April 30

In the wake of Palghar mob lynching case and the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state on Monday.

"We have started some activities to revive economy. Lockdown will not be lifted. Will not tolerate any gathering and if rules are not followed some more curbs will be introduced."

It has been six weeks today since first Coronavirus patient was detected says CM Thackeray.

CM Thackeray warns that if people go on gathering without social distancing during relaxation we will have to further put additional curbs.

Addressing the palghar mob lynching case, he said some incidents like Palghar lynching have happened and they are condemnable. These incidents should not happen, he says.

He said that the Palghar lynching took place near border and the village is near Dadra Nagar Haveli. He added, the two sadhus were going to Gujarat but they were not allowed. He urged people that do not make the incident about a particular religion.

Further he said that people who are involved in Palghar lynching will not be spared and strict action will be taken against the culprits. He also said that the police have arrested 110 people in connection with the case and they will be in police custody till April 30.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Palghar mob lynching case has been handed over to CID. He also said that two policemen were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty.

He also said that he has spoken HM Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath and has told them that Palghar lynching is not between two religions. He also assured them that mob lynching will not be tolerated in the state.

Addressing the state, Thackeray said that while having a word with Shah he told Amit Shah and state govt that those who are running campaign and creating panic on social media should not be spared and strict action should be be taken for creating rift in the society.