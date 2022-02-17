'All allegations intended to defame me will take legal action': MCA Vice President after being named in IT scam worth Rs 25,000 crore during Fadnavis regime

Nagpur: Amol Kale, Vice President of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), who was named by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in scam worth Rs 25,000 crore in the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MahaIT), said he has not taken any contract/tender or work from then Government of Maharashtra led by BJP.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday launched an attack on former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and charged the previous BJP-led government of a scam worth Rs 25,000 crore in the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MahaIT), alleging that contracts were given out without issuing tenders.



"I am a private businessman and Vice President of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). I have seen statements by various political leaders since last 2 days & today morning on various news channels as well as on social media platforms. All these statements are completely misleading and defamatory I have not taken any contract/tender or work from Government of Maharashtra. Full details of my business are mentioned in my income tax returns. All allegations against me are intended to defame me personally only to create doubts in the minds of people and for their political gains. I will be taking legal action against all these leaders. So there is no question of me going anywhere abroad", Kale said in a statement.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Sanjay Raut, Parliamentarian and Sena’s chief spokesperson on Wednesday, said, “Scam worth Rs 25,000 crore took place in MahaIT during Fadnavis’s regime. Who is Amol Kale? Who is Vijay Dhawangale? I have details of Rs 5,000 crore including all money transactions, links, handing out of contracts without tenders, and where the money has gone. In two days, I will file it with the Mumbai police’s economic offences wing and then with the ED. Money laundering has taken place…”



Sena’s attack on the BJP comes amid actions by the central investigating agency against Raut’s family friends and relatives. Addressing the media from Sena Bhawan, in the presence of party MPs, legislators, ministers and amid sloganeering by thousands of party functionaries, Raut also attacked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and charged the agency with extorting money through “certain individuals”.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:44 PM IST