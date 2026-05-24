Alipurduar-Panvel Amrit Bharat Express Timings Revised From May 28; Check Central Railway's New Schedule Here

Alipurduar-Panvel Amrit Bharat Express Timings Revised From May 28 - Check New Schedule | Sourced

Mumbai: The Central Railway has announced changes in the timetable of Train No. 11032 Alipurduar Junction–Panvel Amrit Bharat Express. The revised timetable of the weekly train is set to come into effect from Thursday, May 28.

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New Schedule Of Alipurduar Junction–Panvel Amrit Bharat Express

As per the new schedule, the train will depart earlier from Alipurduar Junction Railway Station in West Bengal at 3.45 am instead of 4.30 am.

At Hasimara Railway Station, the train will now arrive at 4.30 am and depart at 4.32 am, instead of the earlier timings of 5.35 am.

Similarly, at Binnaguri Railway Station, the revised arrival and departure timings are 5.05 am and 5.07 am, replacing the earlier schedule of 6.10 am and 6.12 am. The Railways has advised passengers to check the revised timetable before planning their journey to avoid any confusion.

Details Of Train

The train from Alipurduar Junction–Panvel operates once a week, i.e. on Thursday. The total journey of the train takes 48 hours and 45 minutes. The trains halts at Alipurduar, Hasimara, Binnaguri, Siliguri, New Jalpaiguri, Aluabari Road, Kishanganj, Barsoi, Katihar, Naugachia, Mansi Jn, Khagaria, Hasanpur, Samastipur, Muzzaffarpur Jn, Hajipur Jn, Sonpur, Patliputra, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Mirzapur, Meja Road, Prayagraj Chheoki, Bargarh, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Nasik Road, Kalyan, and Panvel.

Currently, there is no time change in Train no 11031 from Panvel to Alipurduar, which operates every Monday. The train departs from Panvel at 11.50 am and reaches Alipurduar on the 3rd Day at 1.50 pm.

Meanwhile, passengers travelling on long-distance trains from Mumbai may face inconvenience over the next few days as Central Railway has announced traffic and power blocks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, CSMT, for redevelopment work.

Several trains, including 12112 Amravati- CSMT Express, 11002 Ballarshah--CSMT Nandigram Express, 12810 Howrah- CSMT Express, 11020 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Konark Express, 22144 Bidar-CSMT Express, 22108 Latur- CSMT Express, 22120 Madgaon- CSMT Tejas Express, will be short-terminated at Dadar. Train number 12134 Mangaluru, CSMT Express will be short-terminated at Thane. The redevelopment work forms part of the larger plan to modernise CSMT and improve passenger facilities in the future.



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