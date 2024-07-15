Alimony Verdict: Islamic Clerics To Explore Legal Ways To Overturn Supreme Court Order On Maintenance For Muslim Women | File

The All India Ulema Council, a body of Islamic scholars, has said they will challenge the Supreme Court's verdict that a parallel remedy in law, section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), that applies for women of all religions cannot be taken away by a personal law despite the latter being codified as legislation.

Maulana Mehmood Dariyabadi, general secretary of the All India Ulema Council, said, "A majority of women want Sharia law to be applied in maintenance cases. We have collected the signatures of four crore women, and their phone numbers, in support of Sharia laws. We will challenge any change. Our legal team is studying the judgment and we will take action against it," said Dariyabadi.

Another body of clerics, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has also said it was exploring measures to get the court's decision overturned.

Last week's judgement cleared confusion whether a special legislation - the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986 (MWPRDA) - could override a general legislation like the CrPC.

Community groups working with women said the Supreme Court judgment has not really created a new right for divorced Muslim women. Majlis, a Mumbai-based women's advocacy and legal support group for divorced Muslim women, said in a statement: 'This right was upheld by a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in Danial Latifi and others vs Union of India way back in 2001. The 1985 Shah Bano judgment (which upheld Muslim women's right to maintenance after divorce) led to a backlash from some community leaders. In 1986 a new law was enacted – the MWPRDA.'

Read Also Mumbai Observes Muharram: Commemorating Islamic New Year With Mourning And Prayer

Advocate Audrey D'Mello, director at Majlis said that after the 1986 law, Muslim women started opting for the new law as it provided full and final settlement for the rest of her life as opposed to the ceiling under section125 CrPC. "Later in 2005 the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act also established that all divorced women had rights under the act (CrPC)" said D'Mello.

Lawyers said Muslim women were never excluded from using section 125. "There are plenty of cases being heard by magistrates in Mumbai and this includes cases filed by Muslim women. And they are being granted. As an Indian you can exercise your right to use the law," said Sana Baugwala, an advocate in the Bombay High Court. "If a woman accepts Sharia law it is fine, but section 125 of the CrPC is an open law that any Indian can access."

Noorjehan Safiya Naaz of the Bhartiya Muslim Mahila Andolan was of a similar view. "I do not know what has changed because women are already using the CrPC to get their rights," said Naaz.

Explaining the history of the dispute, lawyers said that the matter came up again before the apex court in the Danial Latifi case when the constitutional validity of the MWPRDA was challenged on grounds that the law was discriminatory and violated the right to equality guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution by depriving Muslim women maintenance benefits under section 125 if CrPC available to women from other religions. The court said MWPRDA did not violate the Constitution because the law makes a husband liable to make fair provisions for the future of his divorced wife beyond the iddat period of roughly three months during which the triple talaq is pronounced.

Read Also Muslim Women Entitled To Alimony On Divorce: Supreme Court

D'Mello said that most Muslim women found these provisions under MWPRDA adequate. "It provides Muslim women a full and final settlement for the rest of their lives," D'Mello added.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Justice Augustine George Masih had pronounced concurring judgments last week, upholding the rights of a Muslim woman after her former husband challenged a Telangana High Court direction to pay ₹10,000 interim maintenance to her. He had contended that the maintenance claim be governed by MWPRDA.