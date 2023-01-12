Alicia Silverstone treats 2000 Mumbai youngsters with vegan food

e-Paper Get App
Golden Globe nominee Alicia Silverstone treated more than 2,000 youngsters at Mumbai’s municipal schools to vegan breakfasts and also contributed to the feeding of more than 2,000 community animals.

January 12, 2023
Mumbai: Golden Globe nominee Alicia Silverstone treated more than 2,000 youngsters at Mumbai’s municipal schools to vegan breakfasts and also contributed to the feeding of more than 2,000 community animals.

“With India emerging as a global leader in film, technology, and other areas, vitamin- and protein-packed vegan foods can give its youngsters the best chance to succeed,” she said.

The vegan breakfasts contained vitamin C-rich corn khichdi, jowar popcorn, and protein-packed kala chana chaat.

The actress joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) with the giveaway coordinated through the Akshaya Chaitanya Foundation.

"I'm happy to join my friends at PETA India in celebrating the country's National Youth Day by treating Mumbai schoolchildren to healthy vegan starts to their day. As animals are loved by children and are members of our communities, thousands of them are being fed, too," she said.

