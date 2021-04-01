Alert Mumbaikars! Western Express Highway near Magathane Metro station to remain shut for 7 hours on April 3 midnight

Both bounds of the Western Express Highway (WEH) will remain shut near Magathane Metro Station for all types of vehicles as a foot over bridge has been proposed at the location. The road will be shut between 11 pm on April 3 and 6am on April 4 to install the main girder of the foot over bridge. Traffic police also suggested alternate routes that motorists can take during the seven-hour road closure.
According to a notification issued by the traffic police, for installing the main girder of the proposed foot over bridge near Magathane Metro station, both bounds of WEH will be closed for all types of vehicles. Heavy vehicles going from Mumbai to Vasai-Virar can take a right turn at JVLR junction and move on towards Powai, following which they can take a left turn on the Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli and move toward Thane Ghodbunder Road to reach Vasai-Virar.
Meanwhile, light motor vehicles coming from Mumbai towards Vasai-Virar can take a left turn at Kandivali Slip Road at Akurli Subway to move towards Kandivali railway station and take the SV Road through Rajguru Flyover. The motorists can then move towards Poisar Depot and take a right turn at Sumer Junction (Kora Kendra), followed by a left turn to resume travelling on the WEH.
Traffic police said that heavy vehicles coming from Vasai-Virar side can turn left near Fountain Hotel and move on to Ghodbunder Road to follow the route of Thane-EEH-Anand Nagar Check Naka towards Mumbai. Similarly, light motor vehicles coming from Vasai-Virar can turn right at Pawaskar flyover bridge and turn right at Wireless Compound to move on to Link Road. The motorists can then take a left turn at Mith Chowki and move to SV Road following the route of Malad Subway-WEH.
Police said that the alternate routes can add up to 15-20mins of added travel time to the motorists, but since the work has been taken up in the wee hours, no major traffic snarls should occur. Subsequently, traffic police will be manning the diversion points to guide the motorists.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)