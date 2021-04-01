Alert Mumbaikars! Western Express Highway near Magathane Metro station to remain shut for 7 hours on April 3 midnight

Meanwhile, light motor vehicles coming from Mumbai towards Vasai-Virar can take a left turn at Kandivali Slip Road at Akurli Subway to move towards Kandivali railway station and take the SV Road through Rajguru Flyover. The motorists can then move towards Poisar Depot and take a right turn at Sumer Junction (Kora Kendra), followed by a left turn to resume travelling on the WEH.

Traffic police said that heavy vehicles coming from Vasai-Virar side can turn left near Fountain Hotel and move on to Ghodbunder Road to follow the route of Thane-EEH-Anand Nagar Check Naka towards Mumbai. Similarly, light motor vehicles coming from Vasai-Virar can turn right at Pawaskar flyover bridge and turn right at Wireless Compound to move on to Link Road. The motorists can then take a left turn at Mith Chowki and move to SV Road following the route of Malad Subway-WEH.

Police said that the alternate routes can add up to 15-20mins of added travel time to the motorists, but since the work has been taken up in the wee hours, no major traffic snarls should occur. Subsequently, traffic police will be manning the diversion points to guide the motorists.