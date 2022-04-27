Alert! Mumbai sees highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases after February 27 with 112 fresh infections

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 112 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day rise after February 27 this year, taking the tally of infections to 10,59,545, the city civic body said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,562 with no fresh fatality reported.

Notably, the daily COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the last two days in the metropolis. On Monday, Mumbai registered 102 cases.

On February 27 this year, Mumbai had logged 103 COVID-19 cases. Thereafter, the city has been recording new cases in double-digits, barring March 2 when 100 infections were reported.

Mumbai reports 112 fresh infections of COVID19 today; Active cases at 563 pic.twitter.com/DG1dC1TgXq — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 06:51 PM IST