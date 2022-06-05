Alert! Mumbai reports nearly 1k COVID-19 cases, active caseload rises to 4,880

File Photo

Mumbai on Sunday reported nearly 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases. The caseload in the metropolis thus rose to 10,69,858, and the death toll reached 19,569 with one fatality being reported today.

The 961 cases were detected from 8,778 tests.

The recovery count increased by 374 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,45,409, leaving the city with an active caseload of 4,880.

