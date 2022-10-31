Alert loco pilots avert Neral-Matheran toy train's accident | FPJ

A major disaster was averted on the Neral-Matheran route on Sunday evening after the train driver applied brakes on noticing some iron pieces, including an old 2 metre long rail piece. Railway officials said this act of unknown miscreants could have derailed the train.

The pieces were spotted by alert loco pilot Dinesh Chand Meena and assistant loco pilot Sudhansu between Aman Lodge and Water Pipe railway stations.

The Karjat Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case under relevant sections of the Railway Act which attract a jail sentence of up to five years.

Former General Manager of Central Railway Subodh Jain said, “Narrow gauge trains operate at a very low speed and loco pilots are able to control it by citing obstructions. However, in an unfortunate case, this type of obstruction is enough to cause derailment.”