e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAlert loco pilots avert Neral-Matheran toy train's accident

Alert loco pilots avert Neral-Matheran toy train's accident

Railway officials said this act of unknown miscreants could have derailed the train.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Alert loco pilots avert Neral-Matheran toy train's accident | FPJ
Follow us on

A major disaster was averted on the Neral-Matheran route on Sunday evening after the train driver applied brakes on noticing some iron pieces, including an old 2 metre long rail piece. Railway officials said this act of unknown miscreants could have derailed the train.

The pieces were spotted by alert loco pilot Dinesh Chand Meena and assistant loco pilot Sudhansu between Aman Lodge and Water Pipe railway stations.

The Karjat Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case under relevant sections of the Railway Act which attract a jail sentence of up to five years.

Former General Manager of Central Railway Subodh Jain said, “Narrow gauge trains operate at a very low speed and loco pilots are able to control it by citing obstructions. However, in an unfortunate case, this type of obstruction is enough to cause derailment.”

Read Also
Mumbai: Habib Esmail Education Trust's Chairman booked on molestation charges
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Dombivali Man runs 2,583 km in 61 days, breaks Guinness record

Dombivali Man runs 2,583 km in 61 days, breaks Guinness record

Mumbai: WR observes National Unity Day in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar...

Mumbai: WR observes National Unity Day in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar...

Alert loco pilots avert Neral-Matheran toy train's accident

Alert loco pilots avert Neral-Matheran toy train's accident

Maha Malegaon blasts: Two witnesses dead, one had allegedly revealed plot to kill Mohan Bhagwat

Maha Malegaon blasts: Two witnesses dead, one had allegedly revealed plot to kill Mohan Bhagwat

Cash registers ring with joy on Neral-Matheran route

Cash registers ring with joy on Neral-Matheran route