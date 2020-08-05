Alert citizen helps nab notorious fake cops in Bhayandar

The alertness and presence of mind shown by a citizen, helped the Thane (rural) police nab two notorious imposters in Bhayandar. According to the police, the alert citizen who is a builder by profession was speaking with his friends near the fish market area in Bhayandar (east) when three men accosted him.

Impersonating as police officials from the local crime branch unit, the trio frisked the builder under the pretext of looking out for bootleggers who were selling liquor in the region. The trio let him off with a warning. However, he realized that his car keys were missing.

As he was searching the keys, the trio appeared again and this time they tried to relieve his gold chain by using the modus-operandi used by glib-talkers claiming that a crime had occurred in the vicinity and it was not safe to roam about with valuables.

He somehow managed to give a slip to the trio and informed the police about the incident. Personnel from the LCB unit and Navghar police station immediately reached the spot and after an hour-long search operation managed to apprehend two culprits who were identified as- Sandesh Maladkar and Sachin Singh.

However, their third accomplice managed to evade the police dragnet. Primary investigations revealed that Maladkar who is a resident of Nallasopara was a habitual offender with multiple cases of impersonation and cheating registered against him at police stations in Mumbai and Palghar district. He had also been charged for demanding ransom from couples outside hotels by pretending to be a cop.

“A case under section 170, 420 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused,” confirmed senior police inspector Sampatrao Patil.

However, the investigating team failed to get police remand of the duo which could have helped ascertain their role in other similar crimes in the city. Both were sent to judicial custody after they produced before the District Sessions Court, Thane on Tuesday.