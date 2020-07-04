Akshay Kumar's helicopter trip to Nashik: Maha minister Chhagan Bhujbal says he will order an inquiry

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's helicopter trip to Nashik in north Maharashtra during lockdown has sparked a controversy.

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Saturday that he will order an inquiry into the special permission which the actor reportedly obtained for the air travel and stay at a resort in Nashik during the visit earlier this week.

While the actor's spokespersons did not offer any comment immediately, sources said he flew to Nashik with special permission to see a doctor.

"I read about his visit to Nashik in newspapers today. I have no idea when he came and left. I will have to check," Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bhujbal, who is also the `guardian minister' of the district, told reporters in Nashik.