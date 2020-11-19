Akshay Kumar claims Rs 500 cr damages from YouTuber for defamation

Actor Akshay Kumar has sent a legal notice to a 25-year-old YouTuber for posting defamatory content on his channel, linking the actor to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The notice dated November 17, sent through a law firm, demands that Rashid Siddiquee take down all the videos concerning Akshay from his channel and other social media platforms and also refrain from publishing any such material in future.

Further, it asks him to publish an unconditional apology and pay the damages of Rs 500 crore within three days of receiving the notice, or face legal proceedings, including criminal.

Akshay’s advocates have stated that, due to the content, Akshay has suffered mental trauma as well as loss of reputation and goodwill. It has come to our client’s attention that several other platforms are making similar allegations and the said videos will spread fake news and mislead the public about ongoing police and judicial matters, it said.

Further, it called the videos a ‘cheap publicity stunt with a motive to increase the traffic’ on the YouTube channel.

Siddiquee’s videos had claimed that Akshay had helped Rhea Chakraborty to flee to Canada and had held secret meetings with state minister Aaditya Thackeray to discuss Rajput’s case. It also claimed that Rajput’s diary had mentioned that Akshay wanted to play the role of MS Dhoni in a biopic and was upset that Rajput had landed the role.

In a separate development, in a defamation complaint filed in BKC Cyber police station against Siddiquee for making allegations against Aaditya Thackeray in connection with Rajput’s death case in videos uploaded on his YouTube channel, a sessions court. The court, in its order, said that there is nothing to recover by way of custodial interrogation. It also said that the video in question is available on the internet and also with the investigating officer and after seeing the video, it appears to be a general in nature and not the personal view of Siddiquee.