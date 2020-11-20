Akshat Utkarsh Death: Struggling actress and sister  booked for murder on zero FIR

Amboli Police booked a struggling actress and her sister for murder charges on Tuesday in connection to the suicide of a 26-year-old actor Akshat Utkarsh. The late aspiring actor's father had submitted a written complaint at a police station in Bihar, which was later transferred to Amboli police station as the incident occurred in their jurisdiction. No arrests have been made.

According to police sources, based on a zero FIR filed by Bihar Police, the probe of murder allegations was transferred to Mumbai's Amboli Police. Earlier this month, the late actor's father approached Bihar Police and accused his son's girlfriend, her sister of killing the 26-year-old struggling actor after he was allegedly pressured by his girlfriend for marriage.

An official from Amboli police station said that Utkarsh's death was a clear case of suicide, while no suicide note was found. The preliminary post-mortem report had suggested that Utkarsh had died of asphyxiation due to hanging and there was no foul play. The investigation had also revealed that the struggling actor was depressed as he was not getting any decent acting jobs.

"If the family suspects it to be a case of murder, we will investigate the allegation and take the appropriate action. We are, however, awaiting a final report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina, which will ascertain the exact cause of death. We will probe the case from all possible angles," an officer said while requesting confidentiality.

On September 27, Utkarsh had allegedly hanged himself to death at his Andheri (W) residence. While police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter, his family had accused police of inefficiency and claimed it was a murder.