Aksa Beach murder: Victim identified, father-in-law detained for interrogation

Two days after a woman was found murdered in a gunny bag, police have identified her as she was reported missing from Samta Nagar. Police detained her father-in-law for interrogation in connection with the case.

The woman, Nandini Thakur, a housemaid, abruptly went missing and the father-in-law did not approach the police seeking help to trace her. Moreover, police found his answers were very suspicious, following which he was picked up for questioning.

Meanwhile, Thakur's husband who has been spending time in Bihar, has been summoned by police.

Police identified her based on technical evidence, the jewellery and tattoos found on the body stashed in a gunny bag. She was reported missing by her parents on December 8 at Samta Nagar police station.

Police said that her husband, Pankaj, had been staying in Bihar since the beginning of the month and has not responded affirmatively regarding his return, despite police sending him summons. Police claimed that after the woman was identified by her parents, her father-in-law was questioned as to why did he not file a missing complaint and went to their native place instead, to which his answers were found to be unsatisfactory.

Acting on this information and suspicion, police called her father-in-law, who distributes sweets at local sweet marts, for questioning and have been inquiring with him about Nandini’s behaviour, any domestic issue or tension, to ascertain what happened before she went missing. Prima facie, police suspect that Nandini was smothered to death, most likely with a pillow, which was found stashed in the gunny bag along with her body and a bedsheet.

Sources have claimed that Nandini was allegedly having an extra marital affair, which her father-in-law learnt about and a heated argument ensued between the duo. Police also suspect the role of an autorickshaw driver who could have helped the accused dump the gunny bag at Aksa Beach.

Police are also checking the CCTV footage from her neighbourhood, along with Uttan, Gorai, Marve, and Aksa beaches to get some clue about the accused, said an officer from Malvani police station.