Akash and Shloka name their new-born son 'Prithvi Akash Ambani' – what does it mean?

Business tycoon and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed a baby boy on December 10 in Mumbai.

According to latest news, the couple has named their son as “Prithvi Akash Ambani”. Prithvi in Hindi means Earth.

The name doesn’t come as a surprise, given that Akash’s name means Sky in Hindi.

A statement shared by the family read: "With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of DHIRUBHAI AMBANI, KOKILABEN AMBANI is delighted to announce the birth of our precious baby boy! PRITHVI AKASH AMBANI."