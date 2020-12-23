Akash and Shloka name their new-born son 'Prithvi Akash Ambani' – what does it mean?

Business tycoon and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed a baby boy on December 10 in Mumbai.
According to latest news, the couple has named their son as “Prithvi Akash Ambani”. Prithvi in Hindi means Earth.
The name doesn’t come as a surprise, given that Akash’s name means Sky in Hindi.
A statement shared by the family read: "With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of DHIRUBHAI AMBANI, KOKILABEN AMBANI is delighted to announce the birth of our precious baby boy! PRITHVI AKASH AMBANI."
The Ambani family has welcomed a new-born almost after 24 years since the third generation (Mukesh's kids - Akash, Isha and Anant). The baby boy is touted to be one of the wealthiest infants in the world right now.
The baby was born on December 10, 11:40 AM – making him a Sagittarius. Not to mention, the late business tycoon was also born in December (28, 1932).
But that's not all. According to the horoscope decoded by FPJ, the new-born comes with Rahu in the 6th house, which is considered auspicious. This was also the case with Dhirubhai Ambani.
A statement from the family during the baby’s arrival also spoke about how both Mukesh and Nita Ambani are "delighted" to welcome their first grandchild.
"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the spokesperson said.
Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019.
The grand ceremony that took place at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. The wedding functions saw many A-listers from Bollywood, politics and the business world.
