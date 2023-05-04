'Ajit Pawar's sole aim is to become Maharashtra CM': Saamana editorial | File

Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' has slammed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, claiming that the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is only interested in becoming Maharashtra Chief Minister.

According to the Saamana editorial, Sharad Pawar offered to resign as an NCP resident because some of his party's leaders are on the verge of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ajit Pawar's sole ambition is to become Chief Minister, according to the editorial. Supriya Sule has done well in Delhi as a Lok Sabha MP, but she will have to work hard to reach her father's level, the editorial added.

The editorial further questioned whether the senior politician made the announcement to stop his nephew and his supporters from joining the saffron party.

Pawar steps down as NCP chief

Pawar on Tuesday said he is stepping down as chief of the NCP which he founded and helmed since 1999, but not retiring from public life.

The announcement, made at an event, had stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party, and many were seen crying and pleading with the Maratha strongman to reconsider his decision.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar later on Tuesday announced that his uncle will need two to three days to "think over" his decision.

NCP's national vice president Praful Patel on Wednesday said there is no question of picking Sharad Pawar's successor as the party chief until there is a final decision on his announcement to quit the post.

