Ajit Pawar slams BJP over its criticism on GST compensation dues, says 'Rs 15,000 crore yet to receive from Centre'

Ajit Pawar was responding to a taunt by former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar

Sanjay JogUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 07:42 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | PTI

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday lashed out at BJP over its criticism against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on its demand with the Centre for early clearance of dues worth Rs 15000 crore towards GST compensation. Pawar admitted that of the Rs 86,912 crore disbursed by the Centre towards GST compensation to various states, Maharashtra’s share has been Rs 14,145 crore.

‘’Yesterday, Rs 14,145 crore of GST compensation was cleared by the Centre. There is still Rs 15,000 crore left. The state government is actively pursuing to get it,” said Pawar. He added, ‘’If we get this amount, the state government will be able to spend on development works."

He was responding to a taunt by former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) that have you seen the chief minister of any other state crying (on the issue of GST compensation)?

Pawar claimed that the state government was not crying but bringing it to the notice of the Centre. ‘’I didn’t cry even though the state didn’t receive the money for two years. It is not a matter of crying but of reminding the present status. There was a problem in running the state government for two years and there was also a problem at the Centre. It should be understood that everyone is facing financial difficulties, he said.

