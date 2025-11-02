 Ajit Pawar Re-Elected Unopposed As Maharashtra Olympic Association President For Fourth Term
PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was elected unopposed as president of the Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA) for the fourth consecutive term on Sunday.

The development followed an understanding among Mahayuti allies NCP and BJP, wherein some key posts within the association would go to members backed by BJP MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol's panel.

This arrangement cleared the path for Pawar's unopposed election, extending his term for another two years, Pawar's office stated in a release.

Both Pawar and Mohol had filed their nominations for the post of the MOA president.

Pawar's panel secured support from 22 of the 31 member sports federations, reflecting his continued influence in the state's sports administration, according to the release.

Senior sports administrators Adil Sumariwala, Pradeep Gandhe, and Prashant Deshpande were elected unopposed as vice presidents.

To ensure coordination within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, discussions were held between Pawar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, the release said.

It was agreed that some key posts within the association would go to members backed by Mohol's panel, the statement added.

Pawar is expected to focus on strengthening grassroots sports, developing infrastructure, and promoting transparency in the functioning of the MOA, it said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

