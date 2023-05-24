Ajay Chaurasia, son of Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, passes away at 60; last rites conducted in Navi Mumbai

Ajay Chaurasia, son of noted flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, passed away on Monday in Dubai after suffering a heart attack. He was 60. Ajay collapsed in the middle of a road.
Sources close to the family alleged that he passed away since there was a delay in giving him medical assistance.
His mortal remains were brought to Mumbai on Wednesday and the cremation was performed at Vashi.
More details awaited
