 Ajay Chaurasia, son of Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, passes away at 60; last rites conducted in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai

Ajay Chaurasia, son of Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, passes away at 60; last rites conducted in Navi Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia |

Ajay Chaurasia, son of noted flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, passed away on Monday in Dubai after suffering a heart attack. He was 60. Ajay collapsed in the middle of a road.

Sources close to the family alleged that he passed away since there was a delay in giving him medical assistance.

His mortal remains were brought to Mumbai on Wednesday and the cremation was performed at Vashi.

More details awaited

