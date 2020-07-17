Bachchan family hit with coronavirus: Aishwarya Rai moved to hospital, says family source

On Thursday, sources close to the Bachchan family stated that Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya were being moved to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19.
Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have already been admitted to the hospital.
Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted earlier in the day: “T 3597 - In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive !”
Abhishek had said a few days ago:
"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers," Abhishek, who is admitted to Nanavati Hospital along with his father, said.
The news of coronavirus infecting the Bachchan clan triggered an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes for the 77-year-old screen icon who has dominated Bollywood for over five decades.
The BMC has declared four bungalows of the Bachchan family - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa - in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them, a civic official said.
Civic employees sanitised the bungalows on Sunday, the official said. Around 30 workers in these places were also screened for the coronavirus on Sunday, he added.
A BMC team went to the bungalows for sanitising them and also for contact tracing, an official said.
Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and outside the hospital, the police said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)