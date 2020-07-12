Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19

A day after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested coronavirus positive, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan tested negative for COVID-19.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed the news. Tweeting about it, he said: "Smt. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bachchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachchan ji is tested negative for Covid19. We wish the Bachchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery."
Other members of the Bachchan family namely Jaya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Nanda have tested corona negative.
Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted in the isolation unit at Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. The actor has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 last night, according to separate tweets by the two.
The 77-year-old actor also requested those, who have been in "close proximity" to him in the last 10 days to get tested for the deadly virus. Abhishek too tweeted, shortly afterwards, about the news and urged all to stay calm and not panic.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)