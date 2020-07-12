Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan test COVID-19 negative

Mumbai: The COVID-19 antigen test reports of Jaya Bachchan, her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand-daughter Aaradhya are negative, while swab test results are awaited.

This was reported by zeenews.india.com after Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, confirmed in separate tweets on Saturday evening that they had been hospitalised with the novel coronavirus infection.

Both actors were admitted to Nanavati hospital, where all the tests of the Bachchan family members were conducted. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told Zee News: "Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come tomorrow (July 12)."

On Saturday evening, Big B had tweeted confirming he had tested Covid positive. "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" @SrBachchan had tweeted.