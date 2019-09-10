Airline employee booked for cheating, touching fiancee inappropriately

Mumbai: The crew member of an international airlines was booked by Amboli police on Sunday for cheating and inappropriately touching his ex-fiancee.

The complainant, a banker, claimed that Kamran Mulla cheated her on the pretext of marriage and demanded dowry in forms of gifts and cash. When the lady's family could not provide the demanded cash, Kamran called off the wedding and did not return the cash and gifts taken from the complainant.

Police said that the banker was introduced to Kamran at Sahara Star hotel, when she had visited for an interview. Kamran and the banker had exchanged numbers and shared their Instagram profiles to connect.

A few months after talking to each other, Kamran proposed to the woman. Since Kamran was based in Doha, he said his family would come and decide the further arrangements. On January 21, the couple got engaged and Kamran soon left for Doha.

According to the complainant, hours after Kamran reached Doha, he began complaining that his family was embarrassed by the engagement, as the bride's family had not given his family any gifts.

The couple argued, but reconciled later after Kamran said he wanted only furniture as the wedding gift. Two months later, when he returned to India, Kamran took Rs 2.5 lakh from the woman's parents to buy furniture and clothes.

"Whenever Kamran came to Mumbai, he asked to meet at a hotel and stay with him. Since I was uncomfortable, I would refuse, which often led to arguments.

On July 7, Kamran took me to a secluded spot and touched me inappropriately, after which I retaliated. He was taken aback and dropped me at home without any explanation.

Later that evening, Kamran left for Doha," the woman claimed in her complaint. Back in Doha, Kamran stopped taking her calls and blocked her numbers. He also called off the wedding and never returned the cash or gifts.

Aggrieved by his decision, the woman approached the Amboli police on Sunday and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against him.

"On the basis of the victim's complaint, we registered a FIR against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault or using criminal force on woman, with intent to outrage her modesty (section 354), cheating (section 420) and criminal breach of trust (section 406).

"No arrests have been made as the accused is in Doha and the investigation is underway," said senior inspector Deepak Kajave of Amboli police station.