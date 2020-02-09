Air Quality Monitoring: BMC to install devices at 10 spots

For the first time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to install air quality monitoring devices at 10 places in Mumbai. Senior civic officials said they were ready with an action plan and soon would select the places to install the devices.
The move comes after the city recorded bad air quality for 14 days in the last month leading to the civic body planning to check the levels and controlling of pollution in the city by installing these devices.
“The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) are two main departments measure the air quality index. Now, the BMC will also come forward and take part in fight pollution,” said an official.
Suresh Kakani, the BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner, said they were ready with an effective plan, which needs to be implemented to curb increasing pollution hitting Mumbaikars.
“Special emphasis will be accorded to areas where pollution levels are high. At present, we have decided to install our own air quality monitoring machines at 10 places. These include Prabhadevi, Khar, Saki Naka, Kandivali West and Deonar. It will not only give us real time information about pollution, but will also help us work out a solution,” he said.
“We received Rs10 crore for pollution control under the National Clean Air Program, which will be used to reduce pollution,” he added.
Currently, 23 machines are installed by the MPCB and the SAFAR in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, but the BMC will first identify spots to install such machines to avoid a repeat. “We have written a letter to the MPCB and the SAFAR asking them to provide details of machines already installed in the city. We are more focused on installing machines at construction sites,” said Kakani.