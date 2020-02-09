Air Quality Monitoring: BMC to install devices at 10 spots

“The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) are two main departments measure the air quality index. Now, the BMC will also come forward and take part in fight pollution,” said an official.

Suresh Kakani, the BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner, said they were ready with an effective plan, which needs to be implemented to curb increasing pollution hitting Mumbaikars.

“Special emphasis will be accorded to areas where pollution levels are high. At present, we have decided to install our own air quality monitoring machines at 10 places. These include Prabhadevi, Khar, Saki Naka, Kandivali West and Deonar. It will not only give us real time information about pollution, but will also help us work out a solution,” he said.