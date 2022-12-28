AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel claims land conversion scam happened during Subhash Desai’s stint as industry ministry

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel claims land conversion scam happened during Subhash Desai’s stint as industry ministry

Desai denied charges and asked Jaleel to withdraw and tender apology or be ready to face a defamation suit

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 08:56 PM IST
MIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel claims land conversion scam happened during Subhash Desai’s stint as industry ministry | File pic
Nagpur: AIMIM MP from Aurangabad Mr Imtiaz  Jaleel on Wednesday claimed that there was a land conversion scam of nearly Rs 1,000 crore that took place during tenure of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Mr Subhash Desai as the industry minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. 

He claimed that bypassing the officers, nearly 32,000 hectares of land conversion took place across Maharashtra during Mr Desai’s stint as the industry minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Desai says 'Charges are baseless...'

However, Mr Desai has strongly denied charges levelled against him by Mr Jaleel. ‘’Charges are baseless. AIMIM MP should withdraw his allegations and tender an apology or I will file a defamation suit against him,’’ announced Mr Desai.

Mr Jaleel said that industries have stopped coming to Aurangabad district for the past few days. ‘’In the last few years, the selling of MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) plots  has been going on in Aurangabad. Subhash Desai, who was the Minister of Industries in the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the then Guardian Minister of Aurangabad district, did not bring any industries during his tenure. However, he has sold the MIDC plots meant for industry by changing the purpose of use of the industrial plot that was a scam of Rs 1,000 crore,'' he claimed.

However, Mr Desai said that Mr Jaleel while making allegations has not given any strong evidence or information. ‘’This is nothing but a character vilification. He should take back his charges, tender an apology or else I will file a defamation suit against him,’’ he warned.

