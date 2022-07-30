AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel writes to CM Eknath Shinde over renaming of Aurangabad: 'Conduct voting, then take decision'

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel | PTI

Aurangabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urging him to conduct voting on the issue of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and then take a decision.

In his letter, Jaleel apprised the chief minister of various issues concerning the district.

"The decision of renaming was taken to gain political mileage and to distract the people of Aurangabad from issues of development. Hence, voting should be conducted and then a decision to name the city should be taken," the AIMIM leader said.

Jaleel also raised objection over privatisation of the government medical college and hospital in Aurangabad, which is underway, and said the work should be stopped immediately.

He further appealed to the chief minister to complete the crop loss survey in Aurangabad soon and provide relief to farmers affected by the heavy rainfall in the district.