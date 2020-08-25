Aide of Yusuf Bachkana held from Dahisar on murder charges 

The city crime branch has arrested a close aide of gangster Yusuf Bachkana for his alleged involvement in the murder case of a Karnataka-based real estate agent who was shot dead in the first week of this month. The accused is identified as Rajendra Mohansingh Rawat, 38, alias Raju Nepali who was arrested from Dahisar on Monday.

A real estate agent named Irfan Hanchanal, 45, was shot dead in Hubli, Karnataka on August 6. Seven accused have been arrested by Old Hubli police in connection with the case so far. The investigation revealed that the murder was carried out on the behest of Yusuf Suleiman Kadri alias Yusuf Bachkana, who works for gangster Ravi Pujari.

Yusuf Bachkana is currently serving a life sentence in a Karnataka jail. The investigation further revealed that Bachakana promised Rs 12 lakh to his close aide Raju Nepali.

According to the police, Nepali allegedly sent shooters from Mumbai and provided them logistical support. After Nepali's name popped up in the case, the Karnataka police team arrived in the city.



"Acting on a tip-off, a team from crime branch unit 12 laid a trap in Dahisar and nabbed the accused. He was then handed over to Karnataka police for further investigation," said Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police crime branch. Rawat has past criminal cases in Kasturba police station in which he was involved in an attempt to murder case of a real estate developer in 2013 and arms act case in Vanrai police station in 2009.





According to the police, Bachkana and the real estate agent had a dispute over a property deal in which the victim had to give some amount to Bachkana but he refused to give him money.

