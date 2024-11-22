'AI-Based Firewalls To Undercover Personnel': Maharashtra Cyber Police's Mandate To BookMyShow Ahead Of Maroon 5 Mumbai Concert

BookMyShow | (Representative Image)

Mumbai: To address shortcomings and curb black-market ticket sales, Maharashtra Cyber Police has proposed a series of reforms to online ticketing platforms like BookMyShow, including key instructions of AI-based Firewalls to differentiate between human and bot traffic, and implementing a Waitlist System among others. The suggestions are made to the E-ticketing companies to safeguard citizens' digital rights and ensure transparency in online services, after growing complaints regarding unregulated practices on E-ticketing platforms.

The Cyber Police has also instructed to analyse repetitive patterns and multiple purchases with the same IDs and numbers and report suspicious activities to law and enforcement agencies for further investigation.

Additionally, "A Notice under section 168 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 was issued to BookMyShow directing the implementation of these instructions. These instructions are not limited to BookMyShow but are also applicable to all ticketing platforms such as Zomato Live and Paytym Insider," the press statement issued by the Special Inspector General of Police, Maharashtra State Cyber Department.

The Maha Cyber Cell has also issued notice to BookMyShow to implement the said measures for issuing tickets for the upcoming Maroon 5 India Concert.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police has also mandated name-based ticketing for events and concerts where demand far exceeds supply. This system will need ticket holders name printed on ticket or band or in QR Code of an RFID and verified against a government-issued ID at the day of event.

The Maha Cyber Police has emphasized on-ground measures like deploying undercover personnel, conducting random ID verification of attendees, preventing unauthorized access and other security measures to give a secure experience to genuine ticket buyers while deterring fraudulent activities.

Coldplay Concert Case

A public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the Coldplay concert has been filed in the Bombay High Court, seeking comprehensive guidelines to curb black marketing and ticket scalping. Additionally, Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating the matter. The Coldplay concert is set to take place in January 2025.

BookMyShow's Chief Operating Officer Anil Makhija, during his interrogation with the EOW had revealed that the platform had purchased 1.2 lakh tickets from the Coldplay band to resell the same for the January concert.

The EOW is probing the allegations of fraud and selling the tickets for the highly-anticipated event on black market. The officer further said that these tickets were listed on the BookMyShow app for prices ranging from Rs2,500 to Rs35,000.