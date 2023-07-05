 AHTU Navi Mumbai Rescues Two Minor Girls 2 Years After They Went Missing; Accused Arrested
Navi Mumbai Police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) rescues a 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped in 2021 from Rabale. The accused is arrested and handed over to Rabale police for further investigation.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Navi Mumbai Police rescued a minor girl who was kidnapped in 2021 from Rabale. The girl was rescued from sector 15 in Nerul. Later the accused was arrested and handed over to Rabale police for further investigation.

According to police, on March 17, 2021, a 15-year-old girl was kidnapped from Rabale. Later, the AHTU took over the case from Rabale police and started an investigation of the missing girl. Meanwhile, the accused, who often changed mobile phones to avoid detection, posed a challenge to the police during the investigation.

Girl rescused after 2 years

However, after two years, based on information about the missing girl, a team of AHTU rescued the girl from Sector 15, Nerul on Monday. They also nabbed the accused and handed him over to the Rabale police for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, another minor girl who went missing on July 1 from Koparkhairane and a case of kidnapping was registered at Koparkhairane police station was rescued from Bonkode village in the Koparkhairane area. 

article-image

