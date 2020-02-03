Ahmednagar: Village passes anti-CAA resolution

Mumbai: The support for the campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act is coming from unusual quarters.

Take the case of Islak, a small village on the outskirts of Ahmednagar which has a 100 per cent Hindu population. This hamlet has passed a resolution of non-cooperation with the NRC process announced by the central government.

The gram panchayat of Islak village has demanded an amendment in the Citizenship Act, so that a ration card or a voter I-card or Aadhaar is acceptable as proof of citizenship.Islak, a village 10 km away from the well-developed and politically sensitive Ahmednagar district, has a population of around 2000 persons and all of them are Hindus.

The resolution says, "It will be the responsibility of citizens to prove they are citizens of this country. Islak village has a large number of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward class persons. They will find it difficult to submit proof of citizenship. As most of them are less educated, they will also find it challenging to furnish the proof issued by the revenue department.