Ahmednagar Muslims appeal to Sonia Gandhi to not ally with Shiv Sena

Taking cognisance of the current political situation in Maharashtra and talks being held between the NCP, Congress and Sena to form government in the state, the Muslim people said, “The kind of meeting and discussions about government formation Maharashtra is going on, have created doubts in our minds.

We have always opposed communal BJP and Shiv Sena and if Congress goes with Shiv Sena for the sake of some individual interests of its local leaders it will not be good to anyone.”

“Hence we request Congress President to intervene and stop Maharashtra leaders from forming an alliance with Shiv Sena,” the letter added.

With the signatures of around 100 people, the letter was written to Sonia Gandhi after a celebration was conducted on Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary celebration in Sangamner.

BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister’s post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP only to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Governor BS Koshyari.

The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President’s Rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena is now in parleys with the Congress and NCP to form a government in the state. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.