Ahmednagar hospital fire: District civil surgeon, three others suspended, two nurses terminated

Amid outcry following the deaths of 11 corona patients because of a major fire, the Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday announced the Ahmednagar district Civil Surgeon Dr Sunil Pokharna and three others have been suspended and the services of two staff nurses have been terminated.

Apart from Dr Pokharna, medical officers Dr Suresh Dhakne and Dr Vishakha Shinde, and staff nurse Sapna Pathare have been suspended. On the other hand, staff nurses, Asma Sheikh and Channa Anant, have been terminated from their jobs.

Tope, who visited the hospital today, in a tweet said, "Action is being taken according to the information received about the unfortunate accident in the Ahmednagar district hospital."

The Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who also visited the hospital today, in a letter to the Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte asked to hold an inquiry against the supplier of faulty ventilators and take action against the officers who gave permission to start the hospital despite shortcomings in the fire audit. She also directed to prepare an SOP to curb fire in the hospitals.

Gorhe also said the disaster management department should provide training for fire drills to the hospital staff across the state. She said the administration should also take action against the officers who gave NOC for electric supply from the express feeder.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 08:23 AM IST