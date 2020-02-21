Ahmednagar: Death rap of convict stayed

Mumbai/ New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed execution of the death sentence awarded to Dattatraya Shankar Shinde for rape and murder of a 16-year girl returning home from school on August 22, 2014. Shinde and two accomplices were sentenced to death for the murder of the girl from Vasi village in Ahmednagar, as they waylaid the girl, raped and killed her. The girl was studying in Class 10 and the culprit took advantage of rains to commit the offence.

The bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant admitted the petition of Shinde condoning the delay and tagged it with other pending case. "Until further orders, there shall be stay on the operation of the impugned judgment and order passed by the High Court (Aurangabad Bench) and there shall be stay of executing the sentence of death," the court said while directing the parties to complete their pleadings.

The Aurangabad bench of the High Court had confirmed the death sentence on October 17, 2019.