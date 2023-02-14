Ahmednagar collector Rajendra Bhosale transferred to Mumbai suburbs, Nidhi Choudhary becomes Jt Commissioner of sales tax

IAS Rajendra Bhosale | Facebook/Dr Rajendra Bhosale IAS

The state government on Tuesday posted Rajendra Bhosale, collector of Ahmednagar (IAS 2008 batch), as the collector of Mumbai suburbs in the place of Nidhi Choudhary (IAS 2012). Choudhary was a popular official who did a lot to streamline the working of the suburban collectorate. However, she fell foul of the Bombay high court in the Malad crematorium demolition case. The HC said the due process was not followed while demolishing the crematorium. Choudhary will be the new joint commissioner of sales tax.