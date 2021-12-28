Ahmednagar: 8 more students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya test positive for COVID-19; tally now 90

Pune: Eight more students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of such cases at the institute to 90, a health department official said on Tuesday.

These cases have been recorded in the last one week or so.

"We have received the reports of eight more students and they have tested positive for COVID-19. With these eight cases, the overall tally of COVID-19 patients has reached 90 and these include six staffers of the school," said Dr Prakash Lalge, health officer of Parner tehsil in the adjoining district.

The district administration had said that a majority of the infected students are "asymptomatic" and currently admitted to hospital, where their health condition is stable.

The school campus has been declared a 'containment zone' after the detection of cases among students and staff members.

The school, part of the Navodaya Vidyalaya network that comes under the Union education ministry, is located at Takali Dhokeshwar village.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:12 PM IST