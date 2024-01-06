Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit To Inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link On Jan 12, CM Shinde Reviews Preparations

ANI

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai to inaugurate the much awaited Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on January 12, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday did a thorough inspection of the bridge and also reviewed the preparations for the inauguration. He was accompanied by skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MMRDA commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and other senior officials of MMRDA and BMC.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inspects the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. pic.twitter.com/Pn6E5onzJ7 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

Shinde, who covered the entire stretch from Sewri to Chirle visited the control room to learn how the traffic on the bridge will be controlled. He also inquired about the CCTV system.

MTHL will be a game changer: CM Shinde

Speaking to the media after inspection, Shinde said that “MTHL will be a game changer as it will help reduce travel time and distance for commuters offering an efficient and seamless journey. Citizens will now be able to travel between Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai in flat 15 to 20 minutes cutting down travel time by nearly an hour and a half.”

He added that once the bridge - Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu- is fully operational, Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas like Ulwe, Pen,Raigad, will grow and attract service industries. “We will see the 3rd Mumbai coming up soon”.

According to the chief minister, this bridge which is an engineering marvel will take off at Sewri in south Mumbai, crossing over Thane Creek and terminating at Chirle in the distant outskirts of Navi Mumbai. “Spanning a distance of nearly 21.8 kms MTHL will be one of the longest bridges in India” he said.

On Aaditya Thackeray’s criticism

In reply to a question on Shiv Sena MLA and former tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray’s criticism of the toll fee of ₹250 when it should have been kept free, Shinde retaliated saying that “let the opposition do their work. They can go on criticising. When they were in power they sat on the project. We have finally managed to complete it and will be throwing it open to the public on January 12. Lets focus on what we got to do”.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is expected to cater to 70,000 vehicles daily. Motorists can zoom past the bridge at the speed of 100 kmph.

Build at the cost of ₹17,843 crore, the six-lane bridge is among the most expensive projects. According to CM Shinde, it will help citizens cover a distance of 22 km in 15 minutes which now takes about two hours.

MTHL in a Nutshell:

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is a six-lane, 21.8-km-long bridge. It is the longest sea bridge in India. Out of the total stretch, 16.5 km is above the sea, and the remaining 5.5 km is on land.

The bridge will have interchanges at Sewri, Shivaji Nagar, Jassi, and Chirle on National Highway 4B on the Navi Mumbai end. It will also connect to the arterial Mumbai Pune Expressway, which links the state's two largest cities.

The construction of the bridge began in 2018. Earlier, the bridge was supposed to be inaugurated on December 25, but it missed the deadline. The bridge has passed the load-carrying capacity tests held over the last fortnight and is ready to be opened for vehicular traffic.

According to the MMRDA, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has provided an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan for the ambitious infrastructure project.

The toll on the corridor has been fixed at ₹250 per car per trip one way.