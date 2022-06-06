Ahead of monsoon, Thane gears up to tackle rain-related diseases

Photo: Representative Image

Thane's rural health system is gearing itself up to tackle any rainy season diseases arriving this monsoon. A contingency control room and flood relief team have been set up at a district, taluka and primary health centre level by the health department for the measures to be taken during communicable diseases.

Every health institution in the district has been provided with the necessary medicines and snake bite injections, informed Thane Zilla Parishad health officer Gangadhar Parge.

Under the guidance of Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar and Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Dr Bhausaheb Dandge, the district health system is working on alert mode also three flying squads have been set up at the district level and they are operational 24 hours a day.

Giving information about the preparation ahead of the monsoon, a health official from the department said, "A rapid response team of three expert doctors are working in the district and a companion control room is functioning in the health department. Bharari squads have been set up at the taluka level comprising group development officers, taluka medical officers, taluka supervisors and health workers. A 24-hour cell with medical officers and health workers has been set up at the primary health centre level."

The district health officials further added, "Snakebite injections have been made available along with the medicines required by each health institution. Further, additional stocks of medicines have also been made available at the district level. ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been given medicines for first aid in the villages which are cut off due to heavy rains. A list of 21 medicines required before the onset of monsoon has been sent to all the primary health centres and instructions have been given to store enough medicines for three months."

District health official Gangadhar Parge said, "All primary health centres, primary health teams and dispensaries have been advised to take preventive measures against possible outbreaks of contagious diseases due to possible emergency floods in rural areas. Tests are advised to be done regularly. An emergency room has also been set up at the primary health centre level and the medical team has been instructed to prepare first aid kits and medicine kits."