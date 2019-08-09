Ahead of long weekend, security beefed up at Pandavkada waterfalls

Mumbai: Anticipating a massive rush at Pandavkada waterfalls in Navi Mumbai over the long weekend despite the fact that four collegians drowned at this spot on August 3, Kharghar Police have beefed up security in the area. Police said, though these waterfalls have been listed as a dangerous picnic spot in the monsoon, it has not stopped the public from visiting.

According to police sources, the entry to the waterfalls has been banned since the beginning of the monsoon and security has been beefed up on weekends. Forty extra policemen have been deployed in addition to the existing 30 around the numerous entry points to the waterfalls to avert drowning mishaps. Pradeep Tidar, senior inspector, Kharghar police station said, "We have been instructed to first warn the revellers to not enter the waterfalls, as it is dangerous. Despite this, if the revellers persist, police will initiate action and arrest them. People should know this is being done for their own safety and learn to abide by the rules."

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has put up warning banners near the Pandavakada waterfalls. In the past, police have arrested at least 40 picnickers entering the waterfalls despite repeated police warnings. They were booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and later released on bail.

The 107-metre high Pandavkada waterfalls is one of the highest of its kind near Mumbai. People throng this spot during the monsoon. This waterfall was listed as dangerous after more than 22 picnickers lost their lives since 2012 and people have been banned from going there since 2017.