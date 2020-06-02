Ahead of Cyclone Nisarga NDRF stands ready to undertake any relief work in Uttan

As Maharashtra braces for the approaching cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', the district administration of Thane has rolled up its sleeves to tackle any type of eventuality arising due to the natural calamity and to conduct evacuation and relief work in the coastal belt of Uttan near Bhayandar.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the tropical cyclone which had turned into a depression in the Arabian Sea is all set to hit Maharashtra and Gujarat on Wednesday. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team accompanied by personnel from the coast guard unit, fire-brigade, police and revenue department have been stationed at various locations across the coastal belt.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has appealed to villagers living close to the coastline to vacate their homes for the next two days. Various schools and community halls have been kept ready for transit purpose, while food and other facilities were being arranged.

“Armed with equipment and other relief material, our entire unit is on high alert,” said Chief Fire Officer Prakash Borade.

At least two rows of houses facing the sea front, weak structures and those homes situated in areas adjoining huge trees and in low lying areas are said to be vulnerable as the cyclone will have an impact in the form of gusty winds exceeding a speed of 100 kmph, coupled with heavy rainfall in the coastal belt.

“While most of the fishing boats from the region have returned to the coast, a couple of them are on their way back after receiving the alerts about the approaching cyclone,” said Bernard D’mello.

MBMC officials said that due precautions will be taken during relief work given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.