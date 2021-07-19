Ahead of Bakri-Eid, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to urge Maharashtra govt to allow 50 people to offer prayers at mosques

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Republican Party of India president, Ramdas Athawale on Monday said that he will urge the Maharashtra government to ease some of the restrictions for celebration of Bakri-Eid. The minister was approached by a delegation of Muslim community to ease of restrictions which have been imposed in wake of COVID-19.

Athavale said that he will demand that 50 people be allowed to offer prayers in the mosque by following COVID-19 protocols. The delegation has also made few more demands which include that goats be sold in the market instead of being bought online for the festival as well as that permission be granted for slaughter at the abattoir in Deonar.

Athavale said he would write to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik to demand the Muslim community.

The delegation that met Union Minister Ramdas Athavale included Maulana Abdur Rashid Ansari, Maulana Amanullah Khan, Kari Owais Saheb, Mohammad Kalim Sheikh and Mustafa Ansari.