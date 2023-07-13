Ahead Of 2024 Elections, CM Eknath Shinde Launches State Tour

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, launched a "Jansampark Abhiyan". This will be a tour of Maharashtra state beginning with Thane City on July 13. The CM is taking the tour just days after some NCP leaders led by Ajit Pawar, joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government, after a split in the NCP on July 2. And rumours are rife about a possible challenge to Eknath Shinde's Chief Minister position.

Besides addressing public gatherings, CM Shinde is likely to meet Shiv Sena leaders, office bearers and workers of all 36 districts in Maharashtra.

On Thursday evening at 6 pm, the CM will address Shiv Sena leaders from Thane. Then he will move on to Pune, Kolhapur and Navi Mumbai during the first phase of the yatra. According to a Shiv Sena spokesperson, the ambitious tour aims to reach out to the people in the wake of the upcoming elections in 2024.

Uddhav Thackeray's Vidarbha tour and Congress' bus yatra

CM Eknath Shinde's Jansampark Abhiyan comes after Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief, Uddhav Thackeray launched a 2-day tour of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region on Sunday. This tour was also aimed at boosting this party's morale ahead of the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress party in Maharashtra State President, Nana Patole, has hinted about a bus yatra across the state to fight the BJP led governments at the state and centre.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM Shinde's remarks on challenge to his CM's chair

On July 6, dismissing all reports that suggest his chair is in danger, speaking to the media, he said that nobody in Shiv Sena is unhappy over Ajit Pawar's entry into the cabinet. He termed all such reports as "rumours spread by opposition"