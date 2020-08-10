Agrima Josuha compares her case to Sushant's; claims people from UP never supported her

Comedian Agrima Joshua invited social media fury last month for an old video wherein she quoted jokes from a popular forum about the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the Arabian Sea.

The outrage and involvement of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resulted in Joshua deleting the video and apologising for the same.

However, it didn’t shield her from scores of rape threats and abuses hurled at her on virtual platforms.

While the accused were nabbed for their share of crime, Agrima has now compared her situation with that of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.