Agnipath protests: 6.45 PM Pune - Ernakulam Express cancelled due to train burnings

Violent protests against the Agnipath scheme raged on in many states and opposition parties stepped up pressure for a rollback

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
Pune - Ernakulam Express train | YouTube screengrab

The Indian Railways announced on Sunday that it's scheduled Pune - Ernakulam Express, scheduled to depart at 6.45 PM today had been cancelled on account of the protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme, which saw multiple trains being set on fire in the country, particularly in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre on Saturday announced several incentives including reserving 10 per cent vacancies in its paramilitary and the defence ministry for Agnipath retirees.

The Centre said it will look into any grievance about the new military recruitment scheme "with an open mind''.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur appealed to the youths protesting against the Agnipath scheme to shun violence and come forward for talks, asserting that the central government is ready to look into their grievances with "an open mind" and make changes, "if required".

