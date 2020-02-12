Against CAA, NRC, NPR: ‘MahaMorcha’ protest to be held at Azad Maidan on Feb 15

Mumbai: The Maharashtra chapter of national alliance against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) has announced a nationwide protest referred to as MahaMorcha on February 15 from 2 pm to 5 pm at Azad maidan. Retired Justice Kolse Patil, convener of the alliance, claimed that the agitation is a fight for all the people of India who will be adversely affected by these new decisions.

Hasib Bhatkar, co-convener of Mumbai, said, "We have tried to reach, convince and explain the people of all religion and faith, caste and creed that this amendment in the citizenship act is discriminatory and against the spirit and letters of the constitution. We will protest till the government revokes the decision.”

The protest will be peaceful with no acts of violence, according to members of the alliance. Mehmood Daryabadi, member of the alliance, said, “We will stage a peaceful protest in a democratic way at Azad maidan.”