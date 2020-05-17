After Wankhede, Sanjay Raut suggests taking over Brabourne Stadium for COVID-19 quarantine centre; Aaditya Thackeray responds

After reports of Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium being used as a COVID-19 quarantine centre, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday suggested to also make use of the city's Brabourne Stadium for the same purpose.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said, "All resources need to be utilized in Mumbai to fight against #Covid_19india. good call on taking up wankhede stadium to develop a quarantine facility..suggestion to @OfficeofUT - why not take over Brabourne stadium as well? It has much needed facilities @PawarSpeaks @AUThackeray."

However, Environment and Tourism Minister in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray said that the stadium cannot be used due to the upcoming monsoon season. Replying to Raut tweet, Thackeray said, "Had it not been for our monsoons, it is very usable."