After Uttan, anger brews against proposed slaughterhouse in Bhayandar

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which is already facing hurdles in the process to acquire land parcels for the construction of a slaughterhouse in Uttan is staring at more trouble, this time from the local residents who have opposed a similar facility which has been proposed for the purpose in the newly published development plan (DP) in Bhayandar (west).

The town planning department (TPD) of the MBMC had recently sent out notices to owners of land parcels which have been tagged with reservations earmarked for the construction of a slaughterhouse in Uttan. However, the land owners who are engaged in traditional farming vehemently opposed the acquisition process and have officially registered their objections with the MBMC and other concerned agencies.

Meanwhile, in the recently published draft DP, a land parcel (survey number 31) in the Bhayandar (west) area has been earmarked for the construction of a slaughterhouse inviting the ire of citizens from the area which is dominated by a sizable presence of the Gujarati, Jains and North Indian community.

“We vehemently oppose both the proposed slaughterhouse due to the mindless locations and lack of sensitivity by authorities. While the coastal area of Uttan is already battling stench due to the garbage dump yard, the Bhayandar (west) area is of great religious importance due to the presence of various historic temples including- Bawan Jinalaya Jain temple and Ram Mandir. Moreover, Uttan is also a scenic tourist area which boasts of the Pagoda, forts and memorials in the vicinity, ” said former BJP legislator Narendra Mehta who has threatened to launch an agitation if civic administration does not follow up with the Assistant Director Town Planning (Thane) and cancel the slaughterhouse reservations. Citizens have an opportunity to register their objections and suggestions on the new draft DP till 27, November. The notification inviting public opinion was published on 28 October.

