After two-day dry spell, Mumbai likely to witness heavy rains again

After two days of relief from heavy rain, Mumbai may have to brace for heavy rain again. According to The India Meteorological Department (IMD) there will be an active monsoon surge in the city from today (August 7, 2019) and will continue for next few days. KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region of IMD told Hindustan Times that South Konkan will continue to get heavy showers.

The reason for return of heavy rain according to IMD is the formation of a depression (weather system) in the Bay of Bengal over north Odisha and close to West Bengal. The places that face heavy to extremely heavy rain are Palghar’s isolated areas and Thane in next 48 hours. “People are advised to follow government’s advisories. Some heavy showers will occur in parts of Thane and Palghar districts,” Akshay Deoras, independent meteorological advisor to state told to Hindustan Times.

On Monday and Tuesday city received no to light and intermittent rain. Thane and Palghar recorded 6mm and 8mm of rain respectively. The suburbs recorded 0.6 mm rain on Tuesday, while no rain was recorded in south Mumbai between 8.30am and 5.30pm during the same period.

On Tuesday, the disaster management cell of the state issued an advisory for moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Vidarbha for today (August 7, 2019) and tomorrow (August 8, 2019). With the possibility of waterlogging the cell forecasted heavy rains in north central Maharashtra on this Thursday and Friday.

Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, also said that heavy to very heavy showers are predicted between Thursday and Friday evening, especially in Mumbai’s northern suburbs, Palghar and Thane. “By Thursday morning, the deep depression is likely to move over parts of central India, paving the way for non-continuous intense showers for 24 hours only. Thereafter, rains are likely to subside. On Wednesday, few spells of light to moderate showers are expected,” told Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet to Hindustan Times.