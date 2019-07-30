After three days, power supply restored

Mumbai: Incessant rains on Friday and Saturday left residents of Badlpaur in despair as there was no electricity supply in the area for three days. However, after the massive showers over the weekend, the electricity supply was restored almost 60 hours after on Monday evening, as the water receded. Due to the power blockage in Badlapur and Kalyan, the residents were compelled to stay in dark, with all the power backups drained.

Residents of many housing societies faced a lot of trouble during rains as well as after them on Sunday. Along with neck-deep water logged in the lanes, all the houses resembled a swamp. Moreover, the houses on the ground floor had to seek shelter in houses on the upper floors. In Kalyan and Dombivli, over 2.5 lakh consumers did not have electricity till Monday evening, along with being without fresh water supply.

“The feeders have been damaged and for safety reasons we have cut electricity. The electricity was restored from Monday afternoon,” said a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) spokesperson.

Kumar Dhadwad, a resident of Badlapur (W) said, the mobile phone's battery was drained as well that of the inverters fitted in the houses.

“We were sitting in candle lit rooms and the only source of communication was the landline. Family members were constantly enquiring about us, telling us how they could see waterlogged roads. We, on the other hand, were completely cut off as we could not see the news due to the power outage,” the resident said.

While there was no electricity in Kalyan and Badlapur for almost three days, many residents of Badlapur highrises where there were battery back ups for elevators, plugged their charger to the building generator to keep their mobile phones charged.