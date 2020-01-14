After Sena's fury, BJP leader withdraws book comparing PM Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji

Goyal has penned a book: Aaj Ke Shivaji — Narendra Modi, in which he compares PM modi to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. The author’s bid to draw a comparison between Modi and the 17th-century Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has not gone down well in Maharashtra.

The book, written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal, has created a political storm in Maharashtra, where Shivaji Maharaj is a highly revered figure. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, have criticised the book for comparing Modi with Shivaji Maharaj, calling it "insulting".

(Inputs from Sanjay Jog)