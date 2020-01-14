After Sena's fury, BJP leader withdraws book comparing PM Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji

On Tuesday, BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal withdrew his book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji amid protests.
Goyal is a BJP member and the party's rivals in Maharashtra have latched onto the issue to corner it by holding protests and accusing it of insulting the legendary Maratha warrior. The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra have criticised the book, 'Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi', deprecating the "insulting comparison" between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the PM.
Goyal has penned a book: Aaj Ke Shivaji — Narendra Modi, in which he compares PM modi to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. The author’s bid to draw a comparison between Modi and the 17th-century Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has not gone down well in Maharashtra.
The book, written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal, has created a political storm in Maharashtra, where Shivaji Maharaj is a highly revered figure. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, have criticised the book for comparing Modi with Shivaji Maharaj, calling it "insulting".
(Inputs from Sanjay Jog)
